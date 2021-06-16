South African village is scene of diamond rush style influx after crystal type stone discovered Thousands of treasure seekers flocked to the tiny South African village of KwaHlathi village, believing the area could contain diamonds. It came after a man dug up a crystal-like stone in an open field and put out word on social media of the discovery. As Debora Patta reports, the prospect of finding a diamond sent a ray of hope to one of the poorest regions of South Africa as the coronavirus pandemic worsened decades of extremely high unemployment levels.