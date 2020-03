South Africa begins 21-day virus lockdown South Africa now has over 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has reported its first death. More than 56 million South Africans are now dealing with a new reality, the challenge of a three-week lockdown during which many people may not have easy access to water and decent sanitation. Debora Patta reports from Johannesburg, where some in a nearby town appear to be disregarding the strict precautions.