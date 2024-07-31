Sonya Massey's mother begged for her safety in 911 call, audio reveals The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department has released several 911 calls related to the death of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who called the emergency hotline reporting a possible prowler and was shot and killed by a deputy sent to protect her. In one call, Massey's mother can be heard begging the dispatcher: "Please don't send combative policemen that are prejudiced." Anna Schecter, senior coordinating producer for CBS News' crime and public safety unit, has the details.