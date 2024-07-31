Watch CBS News

Sonya Massey's mother begged for her safety in 911 call, audio reveals

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department has released several 911 calls related to the death of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who called the emergency hotline reporting a possible prowler and was shot and killed by a deputy sent to protect her. In one call, Massey's mother can be heard begging the dispatcher: "Please don't send combative policemen that are prejudiced." Anna Schecter, senior coordinating producer for CBS News' crime and public safety unit, has the details.
