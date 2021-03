Sony hack reveals emails with private information, racial jokes With Sony Pictures reeling from the barrage of leaks piling up by the day, federal investigators are working to determine whether North Korea was behind the attack in retaliation for the studio's upcoming film, "The Interview." The film's premiere Thursday night was heavy on security, and actor Seth Rogan slipped by almost undetected. As Elaine Quijano reports, the fallout is far from over.