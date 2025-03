Son of Fort Moore namesakes speaks out after base renamed to Fort Benning Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Fort Moore in Georgia will once again be called Fort Benning. The U.S. military base was originally named in 1918 after Confederate General Henry L. Benning, but this time, it will honor Fred G. Benning, who served during World War I in France. The Moore's son, retired Col. David Moore, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss his disappointment with the change.