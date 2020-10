Some states eye reopening, even as COVID test positivity rates in more than a dozen hang above 10% A new model from the Centers for Disease Control is projecting as many as 232,000 COVID-related deaths in the United States by late October. Nearly 207,000 people have already died from the coronavirus in the U.S., and case numbers are on the rise in 28 states around the country. Lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports as some states roll their restrictions back.