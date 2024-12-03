Some Republican senators appear tepid on Hegseth amid new misconduct claims Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, met with Republican senators Tuesday for the second day in a row amid news that GOP insiders pushed to remove him as the leader of a veterans' group in 2016 over allegations of financial mismanagement, repeated intoxication and sexual misconduct. Hegseth's attorney has denied all allegations against his client. CBS News' Nikole Killion and James LaPorta have the latest.