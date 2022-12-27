Watch CBS News

Some lawmakers call for Rep.-elect George Santos to resign over campaign lies

Some Democratic lawmakers are calling for Rep.-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, to resign after he admitted Monday to lying about his career and education background. Some Republican groups are also withdrawing support amid questions over his claims of his Jewish identity. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains what could come next for Santos as he prepares to be sworn in to Congress.
