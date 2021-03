Sofia Vergara on shooting threesome scene in "Fading Gigolo" "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara is playing the client of a male escort in the new romantic drama "Fading Gigolo," also starring Woody Allen, Sharon Stone and the film's writer-director John Turturro. Vergara spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about shooting the film, and what it was like acting in her first threesome love scene, alongside Stone and Turturro.