U.S. snowboarder Brenna Huckaby allowed to compete in Paralympic Games in Beijing American snowboarder Brenna Huckaby will be competing in the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing after all. She spoke with CBS News last month to share her story after the International Paralympic Committee excluded her disability class from participating. Four-time world snowboarding champion and two-time Paralympic gold medalist Brenna Huckaby joins CBS News once again to discuss her fight against the IPC and how a German court's intervention is allowing her to defend her titles in Beijing.