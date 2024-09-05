Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Case of the Black Swan (Part 1)

A former ballerina shoots her husband. Did she kill to save herself or was it out of spite? Contributor Jim Axelrod reports in a special two-part "48 Hours" airing Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.