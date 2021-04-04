Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: Last Chance for Freedom

Can new evidence uncovered in a "48 Hours" investigation lead to a Florida man convicted of murder walking free? Correspondent Erin Moriarty has been on the case for 16 years and has an update Saturday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.