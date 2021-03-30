Live

Sneak peek: Kiss of Death and the Google Exec

The mysterious death of a Google executive and his last night with an exotic beauty captured on video -- now a court decides her fate. "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher updates the case Saturday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
