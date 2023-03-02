Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: Kassanndra's Secret

A young woman vanishes. Eerie surveillance video captures a man in a hat. Investigators learn the two are linked by a secret. “48 Hours” contributor Natalie Morales reports Saturday, March 4 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.