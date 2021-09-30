Sneak peek: Jasmine Hartin’s Shot in the Dark

Live

Socialite Jasmine Hartin admits killing a top police official in Belize. For the first time she tells her detailed story of what happened to "48 Hours." Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, October 2 at 10/9c on CBS.
