Sneak peek: First Love, Then Murder

All new: When an Oregon teen disappears, investigators discover her forbidden relationship led to murder. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports Saturday, April 19 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
