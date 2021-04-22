Live

Sneak peek: Death and the Dentist

All new: In his only TV interview, a New York dentist vows that he didn't kill his lover's husband, who happens to be his best friend. Correspondent Richard Schlesinger investigates Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
