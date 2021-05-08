Live

Sneak peek: A Brother's Mission

Correspondent Erin Moriarty tracks down the accused killer of a decorated military pilot in Brazil -- will the United States get her sent back to face a jury? Watch an all new "48 Hours" Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10/9c on CBS.
