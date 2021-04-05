Live

Sneak peek: "48 Hours" Presents: Murder at Sea?

Devastated after the FBI bows out of the case, the family of missing cruise ship honeymooner George Smith vows to fight for answers. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger has an update Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
