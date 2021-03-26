Live

Smog hinders runners at Beijing Marathon

Nearly 30,000 runners braved thick smog to compete in Beijing's 34th annual international marathon. Some competitors wore masks as air quality soared to more than 15 times healthy levels. Norah O'Donnell reports.
