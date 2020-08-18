Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
"Cancel Culture"
Voting Rights
Democratic National Convention
DNC Schedule
Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Cardi B
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Michelle Obama closes out DNC first night with emotional speech
U.S. may not have official results on election night: "Be patient"
Virginia lawmaker charged with "injury to" a Confederate monument
California confirms first case of plague in 5 years
Rollback of Obama-era transgender health care protections halted
New Zealand leader calls Trump's virus surge claim "patently wrong"
Hong Kong leader admits U.S. sanctions impeding her credit card use
Gunfire heard amid reports of possible coup attempt in Mali
Miami postal workers sound alarm about slower mail delivery
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Live updates: Democratic National Convention night 1
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
GOP confident in Ohio, but Democrats think it's within reach
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Small business owner and laid-off workers talk ongoing struggles months into pandemic
Tony Dokoupil revisits a small business that had to lay off most of its employees at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to see what has changed since then.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue