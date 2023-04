Over 6% of American adults are suffering from long COVID, survey finds A survey from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that more than 6% of American adults currently have long COVID and more than 15% have had it at some point in time. Dr. Jodie Guest, a professor and vice chair of the Department of Epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the symptoms of long COVID.