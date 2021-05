Six months after Hurricane Maria, parts of Puerto Rico still without power It's been six months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico​. The Category 4 storm knocked out power to the entire island. At least 64 people died and more than 135,000 people reportedly left the island for the U.S. mainland. It is considered the most logistically challenging natural disaster in modern U.S. history. David Begnaud returned to Yabucoa.