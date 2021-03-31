Live

Six-day old newborn survives rare heart surgery

Baby Oliver may be the youngest heart transplant recipient ever. He was born seven weeks premature at Phoenix Children's Hospital with a bad heart. Doctors feared for the worst, but the baby survived the surgery. Carter Evans reports.
