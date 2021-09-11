Singer Elvis Perkins remembers his mom, 20 years after her death Elvis Perkins released his debut studio album “Ash Wednesday” in 2007, more than five years after the day that would affect him in deeply personal and profound ways. His mother, Berry Berenson-Perkins, was heading home aboard American Airlines Flight 11 when she died at the World Trade Center. On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Perkins remembers her and talks to Anthony Mason about how she helped him become a singer.