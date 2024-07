Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in Team USA history Simone Biles made a triumphant comeback Tuesday at the Paris Olympics after dropping out of the 2020 Games, competing on the beam, uneven bars, vault and floor to bring the women's gymnastics team to gold. It's Biles' eighth Olympic medal, making her the most decorated American gymnast. CBS Saturday Morning co-host and CBS News and sports correspondent Dana Jacobson joins from Paris with more.