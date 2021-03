Sienna Miller on playing real-life character in “American Sniper" In Clint Eastwood’s new film “American Sniper,” British actress Sienna Miller plays the wife of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle. The movie, based on a true story, follows Kyle's struggle to balance his role as a highly-skilled sniper as well as a father and husband. Anthony Mason sits down with Miller and Chris Kyle’s real wife, Taya Kyle, and asks Taya what it was like to see herself on the big screen.