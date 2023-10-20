Watch CBS News

Sidney Powell, Trump ally, pleads guilty to conspiracy charges in Georgia 2020 election case

Sidney Powell, an attorney who was a key figure in former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia. Powell was sentenced to six years on probation and must pay a $6,000 fine and is required to testify against any and all co-defendants, which could include Trump. Robert Costa reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.