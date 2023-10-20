Sidney Powell, Trump ally, pleads guilty to conspiracy charges in Georgia 2020 election case Sidney Powell, an attorney who was a key figure in former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia. Powell was sentenced to six years on probation and must pay a $6,000 fine and is required to testify against any and all co-defendants, which could include Trump. Robert Costa reports.