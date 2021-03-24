Live

Shoe cobblers make a comeback

San Francisco cobbler Pablo Martinez explains the process of fixing and customizing shoes for his clients and the community. Martinez wishes to impart the lost art to young people by training them on this viable skill. KPIX's Julie Watts reports.
