Watch CBS News

Shaq on his first cookbook, legacy and DJ career

NBA legend, philanthropist and restaurateur Shaquille O'Neal just released his first cookbook. He sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King to taste some of his comfort food recipes and opened up about family and his lasting legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.