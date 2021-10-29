Live

Sex crime complaint filed against Andrew Cuomo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
