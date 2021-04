Severe weather is threatening millions of people in the central and southern parts of the U.S. The powerful weather system that hit the Southern Plains -- causing destruction in Okla. and Texas -- is now heading toward the Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley states. Dangerous wind gusts, hail as big as baseballs and isolated tornadoes are expected. Chief meteorologist Scott Padgett with our Dallas station KTVT joins CBSN with the full forecast.