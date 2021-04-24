Live

Several killed in Tenn. school bus crash

At least six people are dead after a horrific school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee. According to police, the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
