Several civilians reportedly killed in Syrian clashes, U.S. and Russia call for U.N. meeting U.S. and Russian diplomats have called for the United Nations Security Council to meet Monday amid escalating violence in Syria. Clashes between Syrian forces and loyalists of ousted President Bashar al-Assad have reportedly spiraled into revenge killings with one war monitor estimating that more than a thousand people, mostly civilians, have died in the fighting. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee has more.