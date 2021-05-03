Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sessions announces changes to civil forfeiture policy

The Obama administration had scaled back civil asset forfeiture, the process of seizing cash and property from Americans accused of a crime. Now Attorney General Jeff Sessions describes civil forfeiture as a "key tool that helps law enforcement defund organized crime, take back ill-gotten gains, and prevent new crimes from being committed." CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss the implications of this change from Obama-era policy.
