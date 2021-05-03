Sessions announces changes to civil forfeiture policy
The Obama administration had scaled back civil asset forfeiture, the process of seizing cash and property from Americans accused of a crime. Now Attorney General Jeff Sessions describes civil forfeiture as a "key tool that helps law enforcement defund organized crime, take back ill-gotten gains, and prevent new crimes from being committed." CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss the implications of this change from Obama-era policy.