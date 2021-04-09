Live

Sesame Street welcomes first autistic character

Julia, a new character on Sesame Street, lives with autism. Since nearly six in 10 autistic kids say they have been bullied, the show's producers are trying to foster compassion through familiarity. Jim Axelrod has the story.
