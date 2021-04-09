Live

Seniors may face higher Medicare premiums

The Social Security Administration told nearly 65 million retirees they will not be getting a raise in their Social Security benefits next year due to low inflation. Yet Medicare premiums may be raised substantially. Major Garret has the story.
