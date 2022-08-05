CBS News App
Senator Sinema backs health, climate, tax plan
Overnight, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she will support the Democrats’ sweeping health care, climate and tax plan. That paves the way for the bill's passage. CBS's Scott MacFarlane reports on the late night developments.
