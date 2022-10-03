Senator Rick Scott responds to former President Trump's "death wish" post Republican Senator Rick Scott said he condemns calls for violence, but stopped short of criticizing former President Trump for his inflammatory online message that attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Many are interpreting the post as a potential threat. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News to discuss both the feud between Trump and McConnell and Scott's statements. She also previews the upcoming "Red & Blue" show.