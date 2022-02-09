Live

Watch CBS News

Senator Mitch McConnell disagrees with Republican National Committee on January 6 riots

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for approving a resolution that described the Capitol riot as "legitimate political discourse," and said the GOP should stop criticizing members investigating January 6. New York Times Magazine contributing writer Robert Draper explains to CBS News what this response says about former President Trump's hold on the Republican party.
