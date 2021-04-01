Live

Senator Harry Reid will not run for re-election

In a video statement announcing that he wouldn't be seeking re-election in 2016, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid says, "We’ve got to be more concerned about the country, the Senate, the state of Nevada than about ourselves."
