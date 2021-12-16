Senate unlikely to pass Biden social spending plan before year's end West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has held up the president's social spending plan, which Democratic leaders had hoped would pass before the end of the year. Plus, Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, was one of the lawmakers former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows texted ahead of the Capitol insurrection. Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor and Politico White House correspondent Chris Cadelago join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest from the nation's capital.