Senate to vote on a bill that would enshrine abortion access in federal law: CBS News Flash May 4, 2022 The Senate will vote next week on legislation that would enshrine abortion rights into federal law. The bill - destined to fail in the divided Senate - is Democrats’ latest reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on a crucial abortion case. Dave Chappelle's accused attacker has been charged with four misdemeanor counts, but no felonies. And in a bargain of historical proportions, a Texas woman picked up a 2,000-year-old sculpture that once belonged to a king from a Goodwill shop for $35.