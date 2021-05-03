Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate to take crucial vote on health care today

Senators will make a crucial decision on health care today, by voting on whether to move forward with debate on a GOP health bill. USA Today congressional reporter Eliza Collins joins CBSN ahead of the vote more details on what's at stake.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.