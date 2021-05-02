Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate GOP to reveal health care bill Thursday

Democratic leaders in the Senate are criticizing the Republican process for drafting a health care overhaul bill. Ed O'Keefe of The Washington Post and CBS News Political Director Steve Chaggaris join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
