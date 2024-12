Senate Democrats seek communications between Boris Epshteyn and Trump picks Two top Senate Democrats are calling on Preisdent-elect Donald Trump's administration picks to be required to disclose any communications they've had with Trump's longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn. Allegations recently surfaced that Epshteyn was soliciting financial payments concerning potential appointments to Trump's Cabinet, which Epshteyn has denied. CBS News investigative reporter Dan Klaidman has the details.