Sen. Mark Warner says Trump's tax bill will be a "political albatross" for Republicans Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that as President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" cleared a major procedural hurdle in the Senate on Saturday, it will be a "political albatross" for Republicans. "I think many of my Republican friends know they are walking the plank on this, and we'll see if those who've expressed quiet consternation will actually have the courage of their convictions," he said.