Sen. Lindsey Graham rebukes lawyers who defended Trump foes: "I hope they pay a price" As the Trump administration has targeted law firms that have worked with Democratic causes or with former special counsel Jack Smith, Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Trump's close allies, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he believes "these law firms were pushing legal theories that, to me, were designed for political outcomes more than legal outcomes," adding "I hope they pay a price."