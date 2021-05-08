Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on combating sexual misconduct, Roy Moore A bipartisan group of senators is pushing for reforms to combat sexual misconducts both in the military and in Congress. New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is re-introducing the Military Justice Improvement Act, seeking to "professionalize how the military prosecutes sexual assault." Gillibrand also introduced the "ME TOO Congress Act" on Wednesday. Gillibrand joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the bills. She also weighs in on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.