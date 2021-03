Selfies and celebration at the Oscars Comedian Ellen Degeneres hosted the Oscars awards ceremony, snagging some laughs at the stars' expense, and getting some of the biggest celebrities in the audience to pose for a group photo. Jared Leto won best supporting actor, dedicating his Oscar to the 36 million people who died from AIDS. Breakout star Lupita Nyong'o was named best supporting actress. Teri Okita reports.